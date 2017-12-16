Procedural Sprite Generator





Easily create hundreds of pixel art sprites for games or any other project, with an easy to use interface.



Head over to crypixels.com for full details and FAQ.

To keep updated you can follow us on twitter: @crysoftware

Build your own generation grid using pre-defined options, then start generating using the different output settings.

User has complete control over all the generation process, from the initial grid to the settings used during generation.

Includes a collection of pre-built grids to get you up and running quickly, which can be edited to suit your needs.

Some of the features included:

Create .crypix generation grids up-to 32x32px.

Mirror the grid vertically, horizontally or in both directions.

Switch between Grid View, Output view and a Split Panel View.

Output up-to 500 sprites per re-generation.

Change the output preview background colour.

Scale the outputted sprites up-to 8x.

Output .png sprite in original pixel size or scaled pixel size.

Undo/Redo grid changes up-to 10 actions.

Import/Export .crypix grid files.

1-bit mode for retro style sprites.

And much more…

All purchases include the following:

Portable Windows application, unzip and double click CryPixels.exe.

MacOS app, unzip and drag app to your applications folder.

15 Example Generation Grids to get you started.

Free updates.

Priority support via email support@crypixels.com or the forum.

Minimum system requirements:

Microsoft Windows 7 or later / macOS 10.9 or later

Testimonials

Great way to quickly create multiple variations of graphics! Fast and easy to use. Lots of options, I feel like I'm just scratching the surface of what it can do. Exports as separate .pngs so the output is ready to use in your games without cutting out the graphics manually. Lots of options including greyscale/desaturated or super saturated, X and Y mirroring and a bunch of other stuff I haven't played with yet. I'm loving it so far!

– Ian Martin (@IanMartin273)